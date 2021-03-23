Brown Rudnick Attorney Recognized as ‘Power Player’

An attorney from Brown Rudnick was recently featured in Financier Worldwide’s 2020 Power Players: Future Stars list.



Lauren Tabaksblat, a litigation and arbitration partner at Brown Rudnick, represents clients from the early stages of litigation all the way through trials and appeals. Her clients are described as high profile, “in high-stakes, complex commercial disputes in state and federal courts and arbitrations throughout the country.”



The cases Tabaksblat works on are complex, from real estate and tax disputes to professional malpractice claims.



In the Financier Worldwide report, Tabaksblat talks about how she works with her clients, and she also discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected litigation.



The report on Tabaksblat can be viewed here.



Financier Worldwide publishes news and analysis regarding the global corporate finance marketplace.